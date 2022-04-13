Bomb Disposal Team Called After Konark Express Received Bomb Threat Call

Hyderabad: Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express was forced to halt near Secunderabad Railway Station on Wednesday after an anonymous caller said that explosives were planted on the train. The police team started doing bomb disposal checks on the train with the help of sniffer dogs.

According to reports, the Government Railway Police received a call around 10.30 a.m. and the anonymous caller said the Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express has a bomb in it. The train was halted at Cherlapally immediately and all the passengers were made to get down the train for searching.

The security forces carried out thorough checks in the compartments for all explosives and found nothing suspicious. “It was a hoax call. We’re making efforts to trace the caller,” the officials said.