Bollampalli Indrasen Reddy Wins Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021 For Energy Conservation

Bollampalli Indrasena Reddy is one among the persons who are working towards the betterment of the environment. Net Zero Living is defined as controlling the greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere and maintaining the ecological balance. Efforts are being made by him to bring awareness among people in this regard. Awareness is being spread across the country about the benefits of renewable energy and the use of solar energy. Many workshops are conducted on environmental conservation, especially for those living in gated communities. He also participated in many conferences organised by the Council for Green Revolution under the auspices of the United Nations.

Sakshi Media Group is honouring Bollam Palli Indrasena Reddy, who is doing his part in environmental conservation, with the Excellence in Environment Conservation - Individual Award.