Bodies of Two Singareni Rescue Personnel, Who Were Washed Away,  Found in Asifabad 

Hyderabad: Two rescue personnel who had been washed away by flood waters a couple of days ago in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district were found dead on Thursday. Their bodies were found near Ainam village of Dahegaon mandal in the district.

Satish and Ramu were a part of a six member rescue team which had gone to a flood hit Babri village on Tuesday to shift a pregnant lady to the hospital and in the process both the personnel washed away by the swirling waters.

Authorities had used the services of other rescue personnel to for search the missing rescue team members. Two days later, rescue workers found bodies of both the missing persons in the flood waters in Ainam village.

Both the deceased were part of the rescue team of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and residents of Srirampur in Mancherial district.

Meanwhile, a journalist of a Telugu television channel, identified as Zameeruddin, who was washed away on Tuesday remained untraced. Zameer, who was working for NTV news channel, washed away along with the car in which he was travelling in the overflowing water on the road. Another person, Lateef who was travelling with the journalist managed to escape by holding onto a tree.

