NIZAMABAD: Section 144 (prohibitory orders)of the CrPC were clamped in Bodhan town of Nizamabad district in the State of Telangana on Sunday after two groups clashed and pelted stones at each other over the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at the Ambedkar Circle in the town, police said.

According to them, the statue was placed by one group under the aegis of the Shiva Sena on Saturday evening, which was opposed by another resulting in protests and clashes by both sides.

Police had to use teargas shells to disperse the crowd and managed to bring the situation under control. A constable was stated to be injured in the stone-hurling, the police said.

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju said that police pickets were set up and preventive arrests were being made. Additional policemen were deployed as of now the situation was under control, he said.

Also Read: Two Men Beaten Up During The Kashmir Files Screening In Telangana