BoB Theft Case: Cashier Whereabouts Not Known

HYDERABAD: The whereabouts of the Cashier with the Bank of Baroda who had allegedly stolen Rs 22 lakhs from the bank have not yet been known since May 11.

The cashier has been sending selfie videos stating that there is no security to the money deposited in the bank and also complained about the functioning of CCTVs in the bank's locker room.

Meanwhile, Vanasthalipuram police have identified and seized the cahier's bike in Chityala. The police have been tracing his whereabouts based on his phone call data record and CCTV footage.

It has been suspected that his involvement in cricket betting led to the theft of cash from the bank.

Special teams have been deployed to nab the cashier, a police officer said.

