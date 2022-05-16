Bank of Baroda Cashier Surrenders Before Police, Makes Sensational Claims Against Bank

Hyderabad: A bank cashier, who had allegedly fled with Rs 22.53 lakh last week surrendered before a court on Monday.

Praveen Kumar, working as a cashier at Bank of Baroda’s branch at Vanasthalipuram, gave himself up at a court at Hayathnagar.

The court remanded the cashier to judicial custody till May 30. He was shifted to Charlapally central prison.

Praveen Kumar had left the bank with Rs 22.53 lakh on May 10 and had since remained untraced.

The bank officials lodged a complaint against the cashier with the Vanasthalipuram police station.

Police had booked a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against the bank employee and formed teams to find him.

Praveen’s family members told police that they are unaware of his whereabouts as he did not return home and could not be reached over the mobile phone.

Speaking to the media, the cashier said, "There were many discrepancies in the bank. I haven't committed any fraud. I am being portrayed as guilty for covering up the shortfall of the cash in the bank. I will expose the scams being taken place at the international level in the bank with all pieces of evidence."

