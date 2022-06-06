BJYM Stages Protest At Jubilee Hills Check Post Over Hyderabad Rape Case

HYDERABAD: City cops on Monday, have set up a heavy bandobast of police near the Jubilee Hills Checkpost after the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) the youth wing of the BJP had given a call for dharna in protest against the sensational gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills last week. As per reports several senior leaders have been placed under house arrest by the police ahead of the protest.

Meanwhile, BJYM activists had come in large numbers and staged a sit-in at Jubilee Hills Check Post protesting against the alleged gang rape of a minor girl which has rocked the city of Hyderabad. They protested over the delay in action on the case involving a minor victim and demanded the accused minors should be punished for the heinous crime.

There was a traffic jam at the Check Post which is a busy arterial road due to the protest. However, the cops who were already present forcefully removed the protestors as they raised slogans, and they were taken away in vans. Traffic police regulated and normalized the traffic which was disrupted briefly.

The incident of gang rape allegedly took place on May 28 in the Jubilee Hills area and the complaint was filed by the victim's father on May 31. A case was registered under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Out of the five involved in the case, four including three minors were arrested by the police and one accused is still at large.

Also Read: Hyderabad Gangrape Case Updates: Man Arrested For Circulating Videos