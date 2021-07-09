BJP's Tall Claims Have Fallen Flat: KTR  

Telangana MAUD Minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao, on Thursday, welcomed Singareni Coal Mines BMPS leader Kengarla Malaiah into the TRS party and said, “It is good that Malaiah is back in the party after a brief break”.

Later, he made a counterattack against the opposition parties who are trying to defame Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The minister said the only way to deal with K Chandrashekhar Rao is to move beyond his love and affection for the state and its people.

Minister added that the Chief Minister fought for Telangana and achieved Statehood against all odds. He further said that some opposition leaders had made it a practice to criticise the Chief Minister to grab headlines in the media.

KT Rama Rao said, “Post Dubbaka by-poll, the BJP tall claims have fallen flat. They even lost their deposit in Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections. This clearly tells that K Chandrasekhar Rao has gained a permanent place in the hearts of Telangana people.”