BJP's Landslide Win in 5 States Ups Confidence of Workers in Telangana, Says Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday expressed happiness after BJP won in five States. He further stated that the victory of the BJP has instilled confidence in leaders and activists in the state. He also added that the leaders were all already for upcoming elections in the state. He quoted that the party’s voting percentage was also increasing from 2014 and it was evident from the two by-polls that took place in the state.

He said that history has been created in Uttar Pradesh breaking the 37-year old jinx and the credit goes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Many reports predicted that BJP would lose the elections but BJP won.

He said that national leadership has already started focusing on Telangana and the BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were regularly visiting Telangana to instill confidence among the party leaders.

