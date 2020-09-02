BJP's Dilemma: To Contest Or Not To Contest In Dubbak?

BJP state secretary Raghunandan’s unilateral decision to contest from Dubbak in the bypoll is raising hackles in the Lotus Party. Questions are being asked as to whether the party leadership has cleared his candidature.

The bypoll has been necessitated due to the sudden demise of sitting MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. Raghunandan has been a traditional rival of Solipeta and has contested thrice against him. Even during the TRS wave in 2018, Raghunandan managed to salvage his prestige to a great extent despite the defeat.

However, this time around, the party has not yet taken a decision whether to contest or not. Since there would be a sympathy wave in favour of Solipeta’s family members, who are certain to contest, a section of the party feels that there is no use contesting the elections. But another section strongly feels that the locals were unhappy with Solipeta and were looking to teach him a lesson. Raghunandan feels that he stands a fair chance if elections are held now.

The party is yet to finalise the candidate, but Raghunandan has already begun his campaign through social media. It remains to be seen how the party will react to this.