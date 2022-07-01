Tension prevailed at the BJP office in Hanamkonda on Friday after a clash broke out between BJP and Congress party activists. A group of Congress activists staged a protest at the BJP office against the Agnipath scheme.

As soon as the Congress activists raised slogans against BJP, a group of saffron party’s activists came to confront the Congress party workers. The situation ended up in a scuffle between the two sides.

Congress-BJP workers clash in Warangal. pic.twitter.com/SkLCLu2Bnb — Ch Sushil Rao (@sushilrTOI) July 1, 2022

The police had to intervene to defuse the situation by sending away the two sides. Hanumakonda Circle Inspector (CI) Dayakar was injured in the clash and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the district BJP unit condemned the protest by the congress activists. Reacting on the incident, BJP Hanamkonda district President Rao Padma alleged that there was a ruling TRS party’s role in the incident.

Also Read: Hyderabad: GHMC Sets Up 68 Pelican Traffic Signals To Make Road Crossings Safer