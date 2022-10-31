Munugode Polls 2022: War of words continues with the ruling TRS party and BJP trading barbs at each other ahead of the Munogode byelections. Things have taken a different, especially after the incident of alleged horse-trading by the BJP at the Moinabad farmhouse.

Speaking at the Chundur rally on Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) said the BJP-led Centre had no money to procure paddy from Telangana, however, had hundreds of crores to buy legislators. He urged the Munugode voters not to be lured by these false promises and to teach the BJP a lesson. He further alleged that the by-election was imposed on the people of Munugode which was totally unnecessary.

In response to KCR’s allegations Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy and Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in two separate conferences said that it was not the BJP that would bring down the TRS, but the people of Munogde, and that the TRS and BRS would be buried after the bypolls. Kishan Reddy asserted that the BJP was not at all interested in bringing down the TRS government as the people in the state have already decided to vote it out.

The BJP leaders said that KCR failed to explain why the government could not even ensure basic amenities like proper roads, drinking water facilities, and non-completion of the pending irrigation projects. They alleged that KCR was shying away from a judicial probe or a CBI investigation into the alleged poaching of the TRS MLAs. They said that KCR was involved in poaching about 32 Opposition MLAs after 2014 and in 2018.

