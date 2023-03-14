BJP Unhappy Over Bandi Sanjay Comments on Kavitha?

Voices of voices are being heard in local BJP circles. The controversy over inappropriate comments made by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on BRS MLC Kalvakuntla has created a furore in the saffron party.

BJP's Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind's comments had already drawn flak now former BJP national executive member and senior leader Perala Shekhar Rao has made some comments, which has created more confusion among the party leaders.

While some leaders of the state party have supported the comments of Arvind and Shekhar Rao, others say that such things will damage the party during the assembly elections.

In the current situation, there is no need to respond to Sanjay's comments, but some are justifying Arvind's comments.

In continuation of Arvind's comments, Shekhar Rao made more severe criticisms and accusations against Sanjay, and the leaders are expressing concern that there has been internal confusion in the party.

The issue has already reached the Delhi head over party MP Arvind's public criticism of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. According to party sources, there is a possibility of issuing notices to Arvind for violation of discipline over the issue.

Chief leaders of the state party, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, member of the party's Parliamentary Board, Dr. Shekhar Rao said in a social media post that Arvind did what adults like K. Laxman should do. The party President's immature inappropriate words, dictatorship and undemocratic antics are the reason for the present situation of BJP in the state. Shekhar Rao made it clear that BJP's culture of blackmail, internal settlements, humiliation of workers, lack of coordination, personal financial selfishness and use-and-leave-it approach is not like BJP. However, he expressed concern that all these things are happening in the party.

