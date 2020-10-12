BJP Targets Young Voters In Dubbak

The BJP appears to have taken the Dubbak bypoll a tad too seriously. It is mobilising all its resources for its candidate M Raghunandan Rao. While Rao himself has already toured almost every village in the constituency, he is laying special focus on the young voters.

The BJP strongly feels that the young voters and the unemployed voters are particularly upset with the ruling TRS has it has failed in providing jobs to them. The youth are seen questioning the TRS leaders who are out on the streets campaigning for party candidate Sujatha. The BJP has decided to capitalise on this anger. Batches from ABVP, the youth wing of the RSS, have fanned out into the villages of Dubbak constituency and are reaching out to the young and first time voters.

The BJP has also formed several groups of workers to target youth and women, who are quite unhappy with the way TRS government is ignoring their legitimate demands. The BJP has formed small groups which are organising booth level meetings in the villages and are trying to convince the young voters not to vote for the TRS as it has not fulfilled any of their demands. Senior leaders are already camping in the Dubbak constituency to campaign for Raghunandan Rao.