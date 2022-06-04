Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on a mission to conquer south India and it’s decided to hold its National Working Committee meeting in the city next month. The aim of organising the national conclave in Hyderabad is to strengthen the party base in Telangana. After Karnataka and Puducherry in the South, the party has decided to form

The BJP’s OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Saturday said after 20 years the party is holding its three-day BJP National Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad in July. He said, top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda have recently visited the city.

“The BJP top leadership’s visit next month will prepare people to vote for the party. The visit will give a message that the BJP government will be formed next year and people will get solutions to all their issues,” said K Laxman.

The OBC morcha leader expressed confidence that whenever the assembly polls in Telangana will be held, the BJP will come to power.

“In the Telangana by-elections, the BJP performed well. In the last Hyderabad municipal polls, BJP registered a record win with 48 corporators,” he said.

Asserting that BJP is the only alternative in Telangana since Congress has lost its ground in the state and country, the BJP leader said, “in case Congress wins one or two seats, the elected MLAs will join TRS.” He also attacked the ruling TRS government for allegedly indulging in “complete corruption.”

It may also be noted here that BJP leader and OBC Morcha chief Dr K Laxman has been elected as a Rajya Sabha chairman unopposed from Uttar Pradesh. The BJP leader, who represented Musheerabad assembly constituency in Telangana, fought the RS polls from Uttar Pradesh.