BJP’s Mission-90 in Telangana: Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa Programme in Full Swing

Hyderabad: As part of its strategy to strengthen the party base ahead of Assembly polls, the BJP is holding its ‘Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ programme across the Telangana state.

The party leaders are conducting 11,000 street corner meetings to ‘expose’ the ruling BRS government’s alleged failures. The mass outreach programme was started on February 10 and will go on till February 25.

For the smooth conduct of corner meetings, the saffron party has formed ‘shakti kendras’ comprising three-four polling booths. The party leaders are reaching out to people at the grass-root level and highlighting the welfare schemes and achievements of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the centre.

In 2023, the BJP party conducted 3,000 street-corner mass outreach programmes in Telangana and by February 25, the party plans to reach the majority of the population. It may be noted here that the saffron party is going for 90 out of 119 Assembly seats under its Mission-90 programme in Telangana.

