BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar to Launch Fifth Phase of Yatra from Bhainsa Tomorrow

Hyderabad: As part of the party's outreach programme, BJP Telangana unit President Bandi Sanjay Kumar will commence his fifth phase of 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' at Bhainsa town in Adilabad district from Monday. The yatra will likely come to a close December 17, party sources said.

The saffron party is organising a public meeting on the inaugural day of fifth phase of Prajasangrama Yatra. It is being held at Y Junction, Pardi Bypass Road in Bhainsa Town tomorrow. According to sources, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the Chief Guest in this programme.

During the yatra, the BJP leaders will conduct corner meetings in every village of respective constituencies. The party is planning to hold bike rallies in Medak, Dubbaka, Andol, Zaheerabad, Gadwal, Nagar Kurnool, Jadcherla, Shad nagar, Chevella, Parigi, Nalgonda suryapet, Tungaturthi, Parkala, Wardhannapet, Mahabubabad and Mulugu constituencies.

The state BJP unit President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has covered 21 districts during his last four phases of the yatra. He has so far walked a total of 1,178 km in 13 Lok Sabha and 48 Assembly constituencies. during the first, second, third and fourth phases of the Praja Sangrama Yatra. The party said Bandi Sanjay Kumar is undertaking the padayatra against the ‘family, corrupt and dictator’ rule.

