BJP Readying for Fifth Phase of Praja Sangram Yatra in Telangana 

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is readying to begin the fifth phase of Praja Sangram Yatra on November 28. The state BJP unit President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has covered 21 districts during his last four phases of the yatra.

The party chief will begin his fifth phase of padayatra from Nirmal district and address a concluding meeting in Karimnagar. The yatra will likely come to a close by the second week of December.

In a statement, the BJP said Kumar is undertaking the padayatra against the ‘family, corrupt and dictator’ rule and he has so far walked 1,178 km in 13 Lok Sabha and 48 Assembly constituencies.

(With ANI inputs)

