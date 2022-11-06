BJP Reaction After Losing to TRS in Munugode Bypolls

As the ruling TRS party inching towards the victory in Munugode bypoll, BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy dubbed TRS winning the election is unethical.

Speaking to the media persons, Rajagopal Reddy said, Returning Officer has been transferred for the first time in the history of elections in the country for taking pro ruling party decisions. TRS party has misused the bureaucracy, he said.

He further added that the TRS had threatened the voters that welfare schemes would be stopped if they did not vote for the TRS candidate and they lured the voters in the constituency, he alleged.

He also asserted that he would not stop fighting against the government despite losing the election.

