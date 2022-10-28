BJP Raises Heat on TRS, Urges EC to Order CBI Probe in MLA Poaching Case. 

New Delhi: The Telangana MLA poaching case escalated on Friday as BJP on Friday urged the Election Commission to direct the CBI to investigate the TRS allegation that saffron party members tried to persuade some of its MLAs to quit pink party and join the saffron party.

The BJP delegation led by Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP general secretary Arun Singh and other party leaders Anil Baluni and Om Pathak met the poll panel officials in New Delhi and claimed the entire Moinabad farmhouse horse-trading episode is stage-managed to influence the outcome of the upcoming Munugode bypoll.

Speaking to reporters Chandrasekhar said the ruling TRS is ‘unsettled’ due to the BJP expansion in Telugu state and hence allegedly adopting illegal methods to win the Nov 3 bypoll.

He reiterated that the EC should order a CBI probe in the matter as the Telangana state police is reportedly following the instructions of the ruling pink party in the MLAs poaching case.

It is worth mentioning here that the Cyberabad Police on Wednesday night raided a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and detained three people for allegedly attempting to poach TRS legislators. The arrested trio has been identified as Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy. The ruling party MLAs were reportedly promised huge amounts if they switched loyalties.