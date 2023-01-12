BJP Puts UP’s Strategy in Telangana for Assembly Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party has come up with Uttar Pradesh's poll strategy in Telangana to face Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) (formerly TRS) in upcoming assembly elections in the state which are scheduled to take place this year.

It may be recalled that after the party's tremendous victory in UP, the BJP national leadership had appointed BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal as the Telangana BJP party affairs incharge to strengthen the party cadre at the base level.

In a meeting with the party leaders on Wednesday, January 11, made it clear that all the leaders in a particular constituency will need to work together to bring the party to power in the state.

Focusing on keeping the leaders in active mode, the party has decided to organise the BJP State Executive Committee meeting on January 24. It also decided to hold district and mandal executive meetings on January 27, 28 and 29.

On the other hand, the party also planned to organise corner meetings in all the assembly constituencies through 9,000 Shakthi Kendras across the state from February 5 till 20.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Telangana on January 28 as part of the look south strategy.

