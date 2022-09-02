BJP Political Twist: Amit Shah to Visit Telangana Again?

Intensifying its tirade against the TRS in the state, the BJP is gearing up to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day through on September 17, marking the merger of the Hyderabad state with the Indian Union through the ministry of culture.

A series of yearlong events associated with the Hyderabad liberation are being planned by the BJP. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be coming to Telangana on September 17 to take part in the liberation day celebrations.

The BJP leaders never lost an oppurtunity to remind people that TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao had promised during the movement for seperate state that the TRS government would make Septmeber 17 an official celebration, but after coming to the power it never did so.

