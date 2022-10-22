BJP National President JP Nadda’s Public Meeting in Munugode on October 31

The BJP has been campaigning in full swing ahead of Munugode bypoll. The party has decided to hold a public meeting in the assembly constituency. According to sources from the party, BJP national president JP Nadda will address a public meeting in bypoll-bound Munugode assembly constituency on October 31.

Recently, a video purportedly showing a symbolic grave with an image of BJP national president JP Nadda and a banner which read “Regional Fluoride Mitigation and Research Centre, Choutuppal” is going viral, leaving the saffron party fuming over its contents.

Alleging that it was the handy work of TRS, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy termed it as “despicable politics” of the ruling party of the state.

Choutuppal falls under Munugode Assembly constituency, where a by-poll is scheduled to be held on November 3.

