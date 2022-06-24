HYDERABAD: Controversy thy name is Ram Gopal Varma! Infamous for his comments and remarks on various issues and topic which range from movies to politics, the maverick filmmaker was once again in the dock for his comments on the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Taking to his favourite playground Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma who was responding to the recent news of the NDA selected candidate for the upcoming presidential polls commented on her name and in comparison with the Mahabharata character Draupadi who is the wife of the five Pandavas.

Taking offense to his tweet, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said that it was a shame for the director to make such cheap comments on Droupadi Murmu. He said that Ram Gopal Varma should refrain from making such comments about a Tribal woman and that he should delete his tweet immediately. The BJP leader also warned of legal action against RGV for making such wrong statements.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma had given a clarification in support of his tweet, however, did not take it down. The Konda director wrote that was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way ..Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favorite character but since the name was rare he remembered the associated characters and hence his expression. RGV said that it was not his intention to hurt anyone's sentiments.

This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way ..Draupadi in Mahabharata is my faviourate character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone https://t.co/q9EZ5TcIIV — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 24, 2022

BJP leaders in Hyderabad filed a complaint against Ram Gopal Varma in the Abids Police Station against the comments made by RGV on Droupadi Murmu and sought action against him.

