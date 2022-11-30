BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind Files Petition Against Kalvakuntla Kavitha in Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court expressed annoyance at the use of unparliamentary language by politicians in their media interactions while disposing of a petition filed by BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind seeking a police case against TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

The plea by Arvind contended that Kavitha had instigated her party activists to enter his residence on November 18 at noon, break open his gate, ransack his house and threaten his aged mother and domestic help.

Advocate-General B.S. Prasad informed the court that on a complaint filed by Arvind`s mother, an FIR had been registered and 50 accused were identified. He brought to the notice of the court that the petitioner was using abusive language against political opponents and the police as well.

