BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind Booked Over Remarks on CM KCR

A case was registered against Nizamabad MP and BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The case was registered at Saroornagar police station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on the complaint of an advocate Ravi Kumar, who accused Arvind of using derogatory and abusive words against the Chief Minister of Telangana at a press meet conducted by the MP along with BJP party cadre on July 13, a release from the police said.

During the press meet, the BJP MP abused the Telangana CM and the disparaging words used against such a respected person amounts to degrading his image in public at large in order to incite disaffection towards the government, the complainant alleged. The words were intentionally meant against the Telangana Chief Minister, to create feeling of enmity, the advocate said and sought legal action against Arvind, police said. At a press meet on July 13, Arvind had referred to Chief Minister KCR as “incompetent, corrupt and lazy”, and criticised his governance.

Based on the complaint, after taking permission from a local court, a case under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered, and an investigation is underway, Saroornagar Inspector Seetharam said adding, "We will issue notice (to Arvind)".