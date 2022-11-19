BJP MP Arvind Files Complaint Against TRS MLC Kavitha

BJP leader and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri filed an additional complaint against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and CM KCR’s daughter, Kalvakuntla Kavitha hours after his home was allegedly vandalized by the TRS cadre in Hyderabad on Friday.

"We're filing an additional complaint on the incident that happened today with the help of the legal team and lawyer Karunasagar," the BJP MP Dharmapuri said.

The additional complaint was followed by the verbal spat that erupted between the BJP MP and TRS MLC after the former's house was attacked.

Dharmapuri, taking a swipe at Kavitha, had said that she was speaking with so much ego and pride and that KCR, KTR and Kavitha had unnecessary and over-the-top pride and ego.

