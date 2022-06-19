HYDERABAD: A BJP Corporator Gunnala Sunitha Shekhar Yadav, from Moula Ali Division of the GHMC, lodged a complaint with V Sunitha Laxma Reddy, chairperson of Telangana State Women’s Commission on Saturday, stating that she and husband were facing threats from Malkajgiri MLA Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao and his followers.

In a two-page complaint, the BJP Corporator accused the MLA and his followers for making women record abusive videos using expletives against her and maligning her character, and making them viral on social media.

She also said that there were repeated attempts to attack her and her husband by the MLA’s followers since she was elected. She also alleged that despite her getting sanctions for various developmental works in her division, the MLA was laying foundation stones for those works along with the husband of a woman who had lost the election against her. She also said that the Municipal officials were not giving her any information.Sunita Shekhar claimed that she was a direct witness in the incident where the MLA and his followers physically assaulted a fellow BJP corporator Shravan on August 15 last year.

Sunitha said that as she had no faith in the police system and had therefore approached the Women's Commission to seek justice. She sought action against the MLA, his followers, and the women who recorded the hateful videos.

BJP State Mahila Morcha president Geeta Murthy along with other leaders accompanied Sunita Shekhar a submitted a petition to this effect on Saturday. She also provided a pen drive with videos of his threats.

