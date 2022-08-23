Hyderabad: Condemning the alleged derogatory remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T. Raja Singh against the Prophet Muhammad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, the saffron party wants to destroy the social fabric of India and hence making comments against the Prophet of Islam and Muslims.

“I condemn the comments made by a BJP MLA. BJP doesn't want to see that there is peace in Hyderabad. BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. They want to destroy the social fabric of India,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said and demanded that “the voice recording (of BJP MLA Raja Singh) must be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL)” and an inquiry must be done.

The AIMIM leader further stated that what BJP MLA said is the continuation of the Nupur Sharma case. It may be noted here that the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had made a similar controversial comment on a TV debate which had sparked a global outcry earlier this year.

The BJP legislator from Gosha Mahal constituency made these objectionable remarks in a 10-minute video message on Monday night to criticise the stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested ;ast year for making ‘indecent’ remarks on Hindu deities. Faruqui conducted a comedy show in Hyderabad recently despite protests from the BJP members.

“This is the first video where I have spoken like this. What is the reason? Because one person hurled abuses at my Lord Ram and Sita Mata. He did comedy on my gods and today, without any other option left, I am doing comedy on your mother. This is my anguish,” Raja Singh said in the video while promising to make another video on this issue.

Following massive protests over the alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad, the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested the BJP leader. A first information report (FIR) has been registered at Dabeerpura Police Station on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BJP High Command has suspended party MLA Raja Singh for his allegedly derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The party leadership has also issued a show cause notice to the Gosha Mahal MLA on his controversial remarks and sought his explanation in the matter.

