BJP MLA Raja Singh's Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA from Gosha Mahal constituency, T Raja Singh’s two drivers and three gunmen have tested positive for coronavirus.

"The reports of the other five gunmen, who are undergoing tests for COVID-19 are pending," Raja Singh said.

Earlier too, a gunman of Raja Singh had tested positive upon which the legislator and his family members were tested, the reports of which turned negative.

On the other hand, five security personnel who were employed under Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali have tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

Earlier in Telangana, a total of three MLAs from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

Bigala Ganesh Gupta, MLA representing Nizamabad Urban constituency and Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagri Reddy, tested positive for COVID-19. They were admitted at a private hospital in Hyderabad and later shifted to his residence for home quarantine. MLA for Nizamabad Rural constituency Bajireddy Govardhan also tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

As many as 891 new positive cases were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total count in the state to 10,444.

