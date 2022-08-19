BJP MLA Raja Singh Under House Arrest After He Threatens to Disturb Munawar Faruqui Comedy Show In Hyderabad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh once again called for stopping the show of the stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Raja Singh was placed under house arrest ahead of the Munawar's show in Hyderabad. Not only Raja Singh but also a few other BJP workers were also house arrested. Raja Singh said that situation is going to be different if Munawar is allowed to make a show in the city. Police said that Raja Singh is planning to stop the Munawar's event.

In one of the videos of Raja Singh that went viral on social media, he threatened to beat up Munawar and burn down the venue if the show was allowed to take place.

On Friday afternoon, some of the police officials went to Raja Singh's office and after a discussion, he was taken in a police vehicle. He was shifted to Bolaram Police Station.

In an interview, Raja Singh said that Munawar's show should be banned in the city as he made comments against Rama and Sita and hurted the sentiments of Hindus.

Munawar had planned to perform his show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ in Hyderabad in January but it was cancelled due to an increase in the number of COVID cases in Telangana.