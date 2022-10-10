BJP MLA Raja Singh Says He Did not Belittle or Criticise God of Any Religion

Responding to BJP’s disciplinary committee show cause notice, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh said that he neither belittled any religion nor criticised the gods of any religion in his video.

In a letter written to Om Pathak, Member Secretary, BJP Central Disciplinary Committee, Raja Singh said, “In these eight years as an MLA, I never violated party discipline. I participated in every programme the party organised unless I had unavoidable work. I followed all directives and orders of the party without fail.I tried my best to successfully discharge all the duties entrusted to me by the party. I have neither brough disrespect to the party nor have I been embarrassed in the last eight years.”

He explained that he has never been involved in party violating activities. He has never acted beyond the party line. He appealed the to give him an opportunity to serve the people and the Hindus. Rajasingh expressed anger that the police registered illegal cases against him and sent him to jail for fighting for Hindu Dharma. Rajasingh said that MIM and TRS parties have filed 100 cases against him in conspiracy.

Accusing ruling party TRS and its ally AIMIM party, Raja Singh said that false cases have been foisted against him as he has been demanding a fair deal for all communities and regions in the welfare and developmental activities.

He added that all these false cases were foisted against him by the TRS government at the behest of AIMIM.

MLA Raja Singh was landed in a controversy for making inappropriate comments in a video message, and has been suspended by the BJP. The decision was taken to remove him from the post of the leader of the BJP legislative party, including the party positions. On August 23, Rajasingh was given a Show Cause Notice to explain why he should not be suspended from the party within 10 days. But the Telangana government registered the PD Act (Prevention Detection Act) against him and sent him to jail.

Being in Cherlapally Jail did not give Rajasingh a chance to give a party and answer show cause notices. His wife Ushabai requested the same thing through a mail to the party leadership. It also sought time to give an explanation. Meanwhile, the party leadership responded positively to her appeal.

