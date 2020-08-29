HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party’s only MLA in Telangana Raja Singh has claimed that his security has been increased by the Hyderabad police due to a threat perception from terrorists. In a video message on Saturday, the controversial legislator from Goshamahal in the state capital, known for his inflammatory comments, said that Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar has written to him informing about the stepped-up security.

He said that it was brought to his notice that his name figured in the hit list of some terrorists arrested recently and following this, he has made a formal request to the Hyderabad police to increase his security. Responding to his request, the city police have deployed additional security personnel armed with latest weapons at his house here.

Raja Singh said that he has been advised not to move around two-wheelers and that he should travel only in the bullet-proof vehicle provided by the state government. His personal security is being supervised by a DCP-level officer, he added while welcoming the Telangana police decision in this regard. Taking this opportunity, the BJP MLA renewed his request for granting licence for holding a weapon. He said he had already written to the Hyderabad CP requesting for a licenced gun for his safety.

Received a letter from @hydcitypolice commissioner @CPHydCity stating I can't move in city on my bike citing threat perception. Like to ask #Telangana Home Minister & @TelanganaDGP from which terrorist organization I have threat from? @AmitShah @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/3qCGmYEZfU — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) August 29, 2020

He however expressed concern that he was unable to go around his Assembly constituency in car since it is largely a slum area with narrow bylanes that are always crowded. Raja Singh also wants to know the details of the people and outfits from whom he has a threat to his life and vowed to pursue the matter with the Central government through a letter. He also informed that he has been frequently receiving calls from the Centre, Intelligence Bureau and other agencies with regard to the threat perception.