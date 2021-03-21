BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao's Sarcastic Comments On Telangana Budget

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao has lauded Finance Minister Harish Rao for showing that the per capita income of people in Telangana has increased at a time when the entire world is facing problems due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the economic conditions are deteriorating even in developed countries and wondered how the state government was able to show such results. He demanded an answer from the ruling Telangana government over this. He also said that our state budget would stand as an example for the entire world which was more meant to be sarcasm.

According to statistics, there was a debt Rs. 2.45 lakh crore which is expected to reach Rs. 3.5 lakh crore. He questioned that the government is showing only Rs. 9,139 crores as debt but in 2019-20, there was a debt of Rs 45,740 crore and the interest for it is Rs 14,386 crore.

On Thursday, the Telangana state unveiled a Rs 2,30,825.66 crore budget for the financial year 2021-22 and it was presented by finance minister T Harish Rao. Ever since the state was formed in 2014, this is the largest annual budget for Telangana.

Harish Rao in the budget session stated that, "It is evident that Telangana has emerged as a major economic power." He said that under the leadership of KCR, Telangana was on the firm path of development and public welfare.