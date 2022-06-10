BJP MLA Bandi Sanjay Under House Arrest

Telangana BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay who called for a protest at JBS against the hike in TSRTC ticket fare was placed under house arrest since this morning. The police personnel was posted at his residence in Banjara Hills since the morning to prevent him from going out. The BJP leaders after knowing the news reached out to the residence of Bandi Sanjay and expressed anguish over the police for putting BJP MLA under house arrest.

Bandi Sanjay took to his Twitter and said that he wanted to know the problems of passengers after the hike in TSRTC ticket fares. He said that the TRS government has increased the prices of tickets three times in the last few days in Telangana. Bandi Sanjay said that he is not going to conduct a protest and clarified that he is going to ask the passengers about the problems they have been facing. He questioned the police who gave them the authority to trespass on his property. Here is the tweet made by Bandi Sanjay.

A few days ago, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) hiked the ticket fare and the ordinary pass price has been increased from Rs 970 to Rs 1,150; the Metro express pass from Rs 1,070 to Rs 1,300 and the metro deluxe from Rs 1,185 to Rs 1,450. Greater Hyderabad pass price has been increased to Rs 1,350 from Rs 1,100 while Pushpak AC pass price has been hiked from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. Now, the TSRTC also decided to increase the bus pass fares for students as well. In the name of revision of fares and cess, the TSRTC has increased ticket prices three times this year.

