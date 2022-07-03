Hyderabad citizens for the past two days are facing several changes in traffic restrictions and diversions thanks to the flurry of activity with the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, State Chief Ministers, Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior BJP leaders and activists from across the country attending the party’s national executive meeting in the city on Saturday and the public meeting at the Parade grounds on Sunday. Arrangements for Vijayasankalpa Sabha at the Parade Grounds have been completed and the police have ensured four-tier security around the area.

Prime Minister Modi will reach Begumpet Airport by helicopter from HICC. From Begumpet, he will reach the Parade Grounds by road and reach the venue at 6:15. After the meeting, PM Modi will stay at Raj Bhavan on Sunday night. Hyderabad Police have informed that Raj Bhavan Road will be closed from Sunday night to Monday morning till 8 am. On July 4, Monday, PM will depart from Begumpet at 9:20 am in a special flight and reach Vijayawada at 10:10 am to participate in various programs in Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed ahead of Modi's meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

Designated areas have been allocated for the parking of cars and vehicles of those who are attending the meeting.

- VIP Parking at Gymkhana Grounds.

- VVIP Parking Near Parade Grounds Sabhastali.

- Parking at Dobighat for Shameerpet, Karimnagar, Siddipet vehicles.

- Parking at Polo Grounds for those coming via Nizamabad, Adilabad, Medak, Suchitra, Balanagar.

- Parking at Rail Nilayam for those coming from Warangal, Nalgonda, Uppal.

-Parking on Necklace Road for those coming from Mahabub Nagar, Rangareddy, Tank Bund side.

