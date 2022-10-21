BJP Leaders Sravan Dasoju and Swami Goud Join TRS

In a big jolt to BJP in Telangana, Swami Goud, along with Dasoju Sravan have joined TRS in the presence of party’s working president K T Rama Rao on Friday.

Former chairman of Telangana Legislative Council Swami Goud and Sravan Dasoju submitted their resignation from BJP. The both leaders have targetted BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay and the party’s discrimination against the leaders from the weaker sections.

In his resignation letter addressed to the party’s chief Bandi Sanjay, Swami Goud alleged that the BJP was only giving priority to wealthy leaders and big-time contractors while ignoring leaders like him who are committed to public service. He stated that he was unable to continue in the party due to the constant humiliation and ill-treatment to him in the party.

In a letter to BJP's Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Sravan conveyed his decision to resign from primary membership of the party. He alleged that the BJP is distributing money, meat and liquor among voters in Munugode Assembly constituency, where a by-election is scheduled on November 3.