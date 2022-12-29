BJP Leader Santhosh Responds on BRS MLAs Poaching Case

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh, who was named in the BRS MLAs poaching case by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), on Thursday said those who made allegations against him must face consequences.

The BJP leader is visiting Hyderabad for the first time after the BRS MLAs poaching case came to light in October this year. Santhosh is on a visit to Hyderabad to attend a two-day training programme for party ‘Vistaraks’ (Full timers) of 80 Parliamentary constituencies of Southern States.

Santhosh said he was issued notice by the investigators when his name was not even found in the FIR related to the BRS MLAs poaching case. He targeted the ruling BRS government and said it is a curse to democracy. The BJP leader said people didn't know his name but the local leaders made him famous in Telangana.

