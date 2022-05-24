Hyderabad: Telangana BJP is gearing up to launch the third phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ (Padayatra) from June 23. Following the success of first and second phases of padayatra, the state BJP has decided to continue the momentum of mass contact programmes.

Padayatra Pramukh Dr Gangidi Manohar Reddy announced that the third phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ will commence on the occasion of Shyama Prasad Mukherji Balidaan Divas on June 23 and will end on July 12. This was decided at the BJP state executive committee meeting held at the party headquarters here.

“The padayatra will be taken out for 20-days. The party will soon announce its starting point and ending point,” Reddy said while adding the BJP will start the fourth phase in August.

Also Read: TRS Candidate Vaddiraju Ravichandra Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar conducted his second phase of padayatra on April 14 from Alampur and it culminated at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of the city on May 14. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting on the last day of the walkathon.

In the first and second legs of the walkathon, Sanjay Kumar had covered 828 kilometres in 67 days. He travelled in 13 districts and held public meetings at 66 places with nearly 11 lakh people taking part in the padayatra.