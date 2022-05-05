Mahabubnagar: Targeting the Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to the Osmania University in Hyderabad, the Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wondered if the Congress leader had any shame.

Recalling the Telangana separate statehood struggle, the BJP leader said, some 1400 youth took their lives during the movement. He said if Congress-led UPA government had agreed for the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh state, then we wouldn’t have lost these many young lives.

“Why are you (Rahul Gandhi) visiting Osmania University? Do you have any shame?”, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay told reporters on the 21st day of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ covering Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday. He demanded that the Congress leader apologise to the students and Telangana people for the unnecessary loss of lives.

On Day21 of #PrajaSangramaYatra2 asked as to why Rahul Gandhi is coming to #Telangana. Is he coming to see the blood stains of 1400 brothers who took lives because of Congress. He owes an apology to TS people. Even couple of MLAs who might win from TPCC have been sold out to TRS. pic.twitter.com/1rrxlz3mn9 — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) May 4, 2022

Criticising the KCR-led TRS government, the state BJP president Sanjay Kumar said the promises of developing Mahabubnagar have remained unfulfilled. He said the local people are angry as the TRS government has reportedly failed in fulfilling its promises like providing irrigation water, two bedroom houses, jobs etc.

Sanjay Kumar said that the delay over procurement of paddy by the government has severely affected the farmers in the state. He also said that due to the unseasonal showers, the crop is severely damaged adding to the suffering of farmers. The BJP leader concluded that, “people want change and the change is possible only with the BJP,” as only the BJP could provide a just and honest rule in the state.

BJP president JP Nadda is expected to address a public meeting in Mahabub Nagar on Thursday. Elaborate arrangements have been made for Nadda’s visit which is being organised to corner the TRS government in the state. Over one lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting. After addressing the rally, Nadda will attend a state office-bearers meeting in the city.