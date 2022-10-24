BJP Leader Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar Likely to Join TRS

Former MP and BJP leader Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday. He appreciated his efforts for the development of textile sector and welfare of weavers in the state.

Rapolu has expressed dissatisfaction over imposing GST on textile industry by the BJP-led NDA government at Centre. He vented ire on the BJP as the GST burden on textiles had hit the sector hard. “I am not unable to digest the Modi government imposing GST on handloom and power loom made clothes hailing from a weaver community,” he said.

The BJP leader reportedly told KCR that he will resign from the BJP and join the TRS. He praised KCR for implementation of social welfare schemes and development works by the TRS government effectively. He wished that the KCR should play a key role in national politics through his new political outfit BRS. Rapolu joining the TRS ahead of Munugode by-election would be a blow to the BJP.

Also Read: Arrangements in Place for Munugode Bypoll : CEO Vikas Raj