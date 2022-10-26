BJP Leader Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar Joins TRS

BJP leader and ex-MP Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party and joined the ruling TRS in the presence of its working president K. T. Ramarao at Telangana Bhavan.

The resignation comes close on the heels of two leaders - former Legislative Council chairman Swamy Goud and Sravan Dasoju - quitting BJP and joining the TRS.

In a letter to BJP president JP Nadda, Bhaskar asked the saffron party if it has been adhering to the principle of positive secularism.

"While parting from your party, it will not be decent for me to blame, but, humbly call upon you all to honestly introspect. Nothing but striving is must," he said in the letter.

He alleged he was ignored, humiliated, underrated and excluded in national roles.

He was served as Rajya Sabha member between 2012 and 2018 when he was in the Congress.

