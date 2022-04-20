BJP Leader Etela Rajender Dares KCR to Have an Open Debate

BJP leader Etela Rajender threw a challenge to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to have an open debate on how TRS is ruling in the state. Addressing a Girijana Poru Sabha conducted by Sevalal Sena Rashtra Committee at Sundaraiah Kala Nilayam on Tuesday, he said that Telangana CM KCR is saying that he is providing an uncorrupted rule. He said that KCR should come for an open debate on the TRS government spending Rs. 600 crore for Huzurabad bypolls. He questioned who is moving the money from Telangana to other states Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and further questioned from where that money has come.

BJP leaders are putting all their efforts to showcase misrule by the TRS government. Bandi Sanjay started his padayatra and is trying to focus on the local issues while interacting with the people in the villages. As a part of Padayatra, Bandi Sanjay is also participating in Rachabanda programme. He is also highlighting the problems faced by the locals. He promises that if BJP is elected to the power, then the government will provide free education and free electricity to the people.

Etela Rajender is one of the founding members of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) was divested of his portfolio over allegations of land grabbing in Medak district in May 2021. Later, Etela resigned from the TRS party and joined BJP. He won as a candidate of the BJP from the Huzurabad seat in the bypolls conducted in 2021.

Also Read: Telangana Governor Tamilisai's Sensational Comments on CM KCR