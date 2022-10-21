BJP Leader Dasoju Sravan To Shift Loyalties To TRS

Senior politician Dasoju Sravan who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently submitted his resignation to Telangana State BJP President Bandi Sanjay. He will join the pink party in the presence of TRS party working president K Taraka Rama Rao. KTR will address the joining program of Dasoju Sravan at 2.30 PM, today at BMR Sartha function hall, ManneGuda.

In his resignation letter, Dasoju Sravan mentioned that the way BJP is following in the Munugode Bypoll is not correct. He said that he joined the BJP with his high hopes in order to serve the people and further stated that the BJP leaders are distributing money and liquor to attract the voters in the Munugode bypolls.

Another news is that Swamy Goud and Bikshamaiah may also join the TRS party soon.

It is said that KCR may offer a post for the leaders like Swamy Goud and Dasoju Sravan for shifting their loyalties to TRS.