BJP Leader Commits Suicide After Being Denied Party Ticket

HYDERABAD: A woman BJP leader from Nacharam who was denied party ticket for the upcoming GHMC polls, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday. Vijayalatha Aswathama Reddy had hoped for a ticket and also started preparations to contest the election from Nacharam. Later, she came to know that she was not allotted the ticket. Since, then she slipped into depression and consumed sleeping pills on Thursday at her residence in a bid to end her life. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital and is undergoing treatment. She also contested and lost the last GHMC election. She asserted that she didn't get the ticket due to the Uppal former MLA NVSS Prabhakar. Nacharam police said that no complaint has been received yet.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that no leader should get depressed if they have not been allotted the ticket. He further warned that the leaders shouldn't protest against not getting tickets. He also said that those who work against the party will be suspended from the party permanently.

The BJP has taken the GHMC elections seriously. The saffron party hopes to win the election and plans to keep a check to the TRS in this election. The BJP on Sunday appointed its general secretary Bhupender Yadav as the party's election in-charge for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls.

The BJP is going all out to make inroads in Telangana. The saffron party wrested an assembly seat from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the recently-held by-polls in Telangana.