BJP Leader Anand Bhaskar Rapolu Resigns, Likely To Join TRS

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Telangana and former Rajya Sabha MP Anand Bhaskar Rapolu resigned from the primary membership of the party today. He wrote a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda. In his resignation letter, he mentioned that he was ignored, humiliated, underrated and excluded in the national role for the last four years. Here is the full resignation letter by Anand Bhaskar Rapolu.

JP Nadda is going to address a public meeting in the Munugode Assembly constituency on October 31, ahead of the Munugode bypoll. BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay said that a huge public meeting has been organized at Munugode and Nadda would attend the public gathering on October 31.