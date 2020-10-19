BJP Leader’s Post Lands Him In Prison

A BJP activist’s over enthusiasm has proved costly for him and he is now cooling his heels in the prison. Ahead of the Dubbak bypolls, an over enthusiastic BJP activist from Dharpally mandal in Nizamabad has posted a video of 2019 vintage where in angry locals were seen smashing a TRS flag post and a make-shift party office in some part of the North Andhra.

This gave an impression that this was happening in Dubbak where a bypoll was on. The BJP activist had in fact claimed that he was leading the attack on the TRS flag post and the office. The TRS promptly raised an alarm and lodged a complaint with returning officer of Dubbak. The returning officer ordered an inquiry into the incident and found that this was a malicious post intended to mislead the voters. The police immediately took the person into custody and have registered a case against him.

The activist has been identified as Lavudiya Srinivas Nayak. The election authorities have warned those indulging in posting fake posts on the social media to influence the voters would not be spared and that strict action would be taken against them.