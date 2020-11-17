BJP Hopes To Continue Dubbaka Winning Streak In GHMC Polls 2020

Buoyed by the success of the party in the recently held Dubbaka bypolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to continue its winning streak in the GHMC elections too.

While the entire state was expecting to hear about GHMC poll notification early next year sometime in Jan or Feb, the Telangana State Election Commissioner Parthasarathy threw a surprise by announcing that the GHMC polls will be held on December 1 while the ballot papers will be counted on December 4.

TRS suffered a major setback after losing the recently held bypolls in Dubbaka. Political observers attributed TRS loss to their overconfidence, weak candidate and lack of campaigning by the chief minister.

The BJP which is basking in the glory of its success in the Dubbaka bypolls is betting big time on winning the GHMC polls too.

BJP's Raghunandan Rao stated that Hyderabad being a cosmopolitan city will work in the favour of the saffron party. He said the BJP is banking on North Indian votes.