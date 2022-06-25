Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and party incharge of Telangana Tarun Chugh on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Hyderabad on July 3. He said the party activists from all the booths in Telangana would attend the public gathering.

"On July 3, a massive public meeting would be organised at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mammoth public meeting on the evening of July 3,” Tarun Chugh told reporters here on Saturday.

Tarun Chugh said Modi’s speech would herald “a new beginning, a beginning of changes, the beginning of formation of BJP in Telangana,”

It may be recalled here, before PM Modi’s July 3 public gathering, the BJP National General Secretaries meeting would take place in Hyderabad on July 1 and the BJP National Executive meeting would be held on July 2 and Modi would attend this meeting.

BJP national president JP Nadda will arrive in Hyderabad on July 1. Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nithin Gadkari and several other senior party leaders from different parts of the country would converge in Hyderabad, Chugh said.

He said a political resolution would be passed at the conclave and the endeavours of the Modi government over the last eight years to strengthen the country would be discussed in the meetings.

