BJP High Command Suspends Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh

HYDERABAD: Goshamahal BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh Lodh from Telangana, who was arrested on Tuesday for his remarks allegedly directed against Prophet Mohammed in a video, was suspended by the Saffron Party just a few hours after his arrest.

The BJP Central Disciplinary Committee stated in its letter that the MLA expressed views contrary to the Party’s position on various matters, which is

in clear violation of the party rules. The letter signed by the member of the CDC Om Pathak stated that pending further inquiry, he was suspended from the party and from his responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect.

Raja Singh was also asked to reply to the show cause within 10 days from the date of the notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party and send the reply before 2nd September 2022.

BJP CDC Suspension Letter

The controversial MLA from Old City has been quite vocal about his opinions and his recent remarks against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in Hyderabad. He also released a controversial video made by him where he allegedly made remarks on Prophet Mohamed. Though Raja Singh tried to defend it as a comedy video, Hyderabad police registered cases against him after several protests by Muslim organizations rocked the city.

Also Read: BJP Leaders DK Aruna, Etela, Kishan Reddy Condemn Bandi Sanjay, Raja Singh Arrests